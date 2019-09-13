Target (TGT) Shareholder Northrock Partners Increased Stake by $13.72 Million as Shares Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 3.19M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 168,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.93 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.39 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 87,430 shares to 509,270 shares, valued at $81.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 29,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

