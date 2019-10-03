Target (TGT) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Lowered Holding by $2.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $3.52 Million; Stock Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 25,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,473 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 57,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 1.18 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 125,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 824,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, down from 949,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.18M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,177 shares to 91,780 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,437 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 18,256 shares to 109,266 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Anyone Pay $7 a Month to Stream the Food Network? – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Discovery Just Bought Golf Digest – Motley Fool” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Discovery Skyrockets on YouTube TV Deal – Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Discovery Communications Starts Reaping Benefits From Its Larger Scale – Motley Fool” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.