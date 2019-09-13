Target (TGT) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Holder Twin Securities Has Upped Its Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.31. About 514,615 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 49,721 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 23.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Target’s Stock Rose 24% in August – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox to Ship Record of More Than One Million ConnectX Adapters in Q3 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Twin Secs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 173,776 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 14,858 shares or 0.34% of the stock. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,771 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested in 2.05 million shares or 1.95% of the stock. S Muoio & Limited Liability invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 1.57M are owned by Alpine Assoc Mngmt. Taconic Capital Advsrs LP accumulated 90,000 shares. Prudential Pcl invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 17,754 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James & Assoc owns 34,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 22,197 shares. Ameriprise owns 631,051 shares.