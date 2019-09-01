Target (TGT) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Harmonic Com (HLIT) Share Value Rose, Boston Advisors Has Increased Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (HLIT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 125,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 371,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 245,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 308,091 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,077 shares to 89,204 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 (Vanguard) (VOO) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,641 shares, and cut its stake in Greensky Inc Cl A.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.