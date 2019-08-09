Target (TGT) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Holding by $305,600; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Holding in National Presto Inds (NPK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NPK) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 24,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% . The institutional investor held 49,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 25,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Presto Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.52. About 87,989 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has declined 20.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 63,670 shares to 104,671 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 624,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.52 million shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 291,894 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $54.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pr (RNP) by 38,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,639 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).