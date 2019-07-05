Target (TGT) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Moller Financial Services Decreased Its Stake

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,045 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

