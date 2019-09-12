Target (TGT) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Holding; Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Holding in First Solar (FSLR) as Share Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 57,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 17,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 75,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 708,091 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 19,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 3,038 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 22,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 3.15M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 17,384 shares to 89,802 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $598.56M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0% or 300 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Field & Main Savings Bank reported 9,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Com holds 30 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 310,529 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.78% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 119,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 21,834 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,057 shares in its portfolio. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 85,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $113.38M for 14.93 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 195,600 shares to 319,400 shares, valued at $44.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 17,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,486 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

