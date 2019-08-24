Target (TGT) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Position; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Holding by $929,160 as Stock Price Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 7.96 million shares traded or 41.62% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares to 70,509 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,940 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 920 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc reported 31,187 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp holds 550 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited holds 3,574 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Beacon Fin Gp owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,148 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc reported 67,985 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1,820 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd owns 2,087 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 359,431 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,304 shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 4,769 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,928 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Nadler Gp Inc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

