Target (TGT) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $465,862; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 16,790 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 22,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 17,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightsphere Investment Grou by 43,931 shares to 69,751 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) by 14,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.