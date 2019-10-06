Target (TGT) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Position as Share Price Rose; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Stake

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, down from 60,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 3.74M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 202 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 54,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 22,907 shares to 56,356 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.60 million for 23.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 21,892 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 3.07M shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vanguard Group stated it has 62.79 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 231,647 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 13,461 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 100,544 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 97,192 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corp. Bessemer Lc has 10,410 shares. 69,701 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited invested in 55,828 shares. Stack reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Everence Cap holds 66,815 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,160 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 60,944 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 4,108 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.