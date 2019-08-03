Target (TGT) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Position by $540,480; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.98 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.13 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.13 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares to 3,087 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 75,832 shares to 853,568 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,100 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).