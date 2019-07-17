Target (TGT) Shareholder Clark Estates Has Cut Its Position by $2.16 Million; Finisar (FNSR) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Position by $8.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.41 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 390,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.79M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 385,242 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.81 million for 13.61 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 47,744 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,060 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).