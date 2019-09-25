Target (TGT) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Raised Position by $359,996; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 129.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 7,411 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $642,000, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 2.39 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 211,588 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 992,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.16M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $244.98. About 875,193 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 7 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 30,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.19M shares to 16.32 million shares, valued at $156.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.76 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.