Target (TGT) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Increased Stake by $416,560 as Valuation Rose; Scholtz & Company Cut Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $385,350 as Share Price Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 143,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 138,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.43. About 4.18 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 8.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Gap, Boeing and Amazon – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target unveils flagship food brand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares to 83,797 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,685 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Service stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beddow Cap, a California-based fund reported 167,085 shares. 1.34 million are owned by Old Republic Intll. D Scott Neal holds 0.24% or 10,907 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.7% or 4.85 million shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne holds 298,869 shares or 4.53% of its portfolio. 15,888 are owned by Hap Trading Lc. Hexavest stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 29,891 were accumulated by First Mercantile Com. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Prns LP holds 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 15,595 shares. 360,621 were reported by Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd. Grisanti Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,300 shares. First Financial Corp In holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,506 shares. Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).