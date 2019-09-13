Target (TGT) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Decreased Stake; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 492,882 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $219.35. About 11.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,955 shares to 28,036 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,810 were reported by Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca. Payden & Rygel holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested in 3.61% or 147,705 shares. 11,850 are held by Round Table Services Limited Company. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,993 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Inv Ltd Company stated it has 5.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mount Vernon Inc Md accumulated 48,761 shares or 7.93% of the stock. Cap Intl Invsts holds 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4.74 million shares. Caprock Grp holds 49,479 shares. Lyons Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 18.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce & Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 46,944 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,123 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 3.97 million shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.17 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

