Target (TGT) Share Value Rose While Viking Fund Management Has Increased by $560,000 Its Position; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Signaturefd Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 4.36 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 11,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 7,346 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 19,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 12.70M shares traded or 150.41% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity. Morse David L sold 35,701 shares worth $1.20 million.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,341 shares to 7,741 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).