Target (TGT) Share Value Rose While American International Group Has Cut Stake by $607,246; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 7,696 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, down from 11,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 896,082 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 168,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.60 million, down from 175,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.35 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.86 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 543,555 shares to 676,797 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 55,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

