Target (TGT) Share Price Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased by $6.94 Million Its Holding; Hutchinson Capital Management Increased Thor Inds Com (THO) Position by $6.07 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 392,224 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 86,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 114,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 201,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 3.26M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 848 shares to 4,121 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 21,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 12.75 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

