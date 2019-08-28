Target (TGT) Share Price Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Ferro (FOE) Market Valuation Declined, Boston Partners Boosted by $330,498 Its Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 18,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 664,755 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 646,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 370,909 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 3.75M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was made by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 11,890 shares stake. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd reported 13,675 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 128,500 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Capital Management L P, New York-based fund reported 705,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 24,550 shares. 3.29M are held by Jennison Associates Ltd. Icon Advisers Communication accumulated 19,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 132,440 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 59,194 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 127,395 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 645,479 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 78,385 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 146,751 shares to 969,961 shares, valued at $81.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,593 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

