Target (TGT) Reaches $107.13 After 8.00% Up Move; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)

Among 3 analysts covering Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tesco PLC has GBX 315 highest and GBX 275 lowest target. GBX 290’s average target is 23.72% above currents GBX 234.4 stock price. Tesco PLC had 33 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 280 target in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. See Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 276.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.13. About 378,544 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $54.74 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $115.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGT worth $4.38 billion more.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $54.74 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.89 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $109.90’s average target is 2.59% above currents $107.13 stock price. Target had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 23. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company has market cap of 22.96 billion GBP. The firm also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has a 17.24 P/E ratio. It has activities in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally.

