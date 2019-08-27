Target (TGT) Reaches $104.52 After 4.00% Down Move; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.52. About 864,107 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $53.45B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $100.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGT worth $2.14B less.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $53.45 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $949.66 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 19.47 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

