Target (TGT) Position Raised by Burney Co; Progressive (PGR) Holding Held by Nuwave Investment Management Llc

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 232.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 21,918 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 6,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Burney Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 204.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 36,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 54,307 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 17,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 12,540 shares to 1,556 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,821 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 20,882 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 14,910 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has 270,500 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 65,130 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 378,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,616 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Allstate Corporation holds 77,161 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Petrus Tru Lta owns 3.48% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 249,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 11,859 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,706 shares to 37,296 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 17,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,711 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

