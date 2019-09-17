Target (TGT) Position Maintained by Northrock Partners Llc; South Jersey Ind (SJI) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 327,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.82 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 34,360 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 894,030 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,619 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Full Value Achieved – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,700 shares to 12,415 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 357,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Appoints G. Edison Holland, Former CEO Southern Company Holdings, to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Cap Lc holds 2.11% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 13,972 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 332,745 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 28,880 shares. Court Place Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,050 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 95,492 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fil Limited reported 0.04% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 11,797 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 430,195 shares in its portfolio. 1.21M were accumulated by Northern. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,011 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio.