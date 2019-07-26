Target (TGT) Position Held by Skba Capital Management Llc; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management Cut by $1.97 Million Its Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 3.58 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 15,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 43,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 986,767 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 24,100 shares to 242,170 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,950 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,932 shares to 15,983 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc C by 13,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,416 shares, and has risen its stake in The Toronto (NYSE:TD).

