Target (TGT) Position Held by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Position by $6.14 Million as Stock Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 665,401 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey: High-Yield REIT At A 52-Week High – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey: Buy This 5.9%-Yielding REIT In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This REITâ€™s Bottom Line Was Horrible, But It’s All Part of the Plan – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Advisory Lc reported 26,399 shares. Rench Wealth reported 1.99% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 12,970 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company owns 126,086 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 22,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank holds 0% or 100 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 0.56% or 6,175 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,450 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 38,180 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 31,351 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,726 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares to 82,452 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).