Target (TGT) Market Value Rose While Tdam Usa Has Increased Stake; Martin & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $704,250

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 23,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 19,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 2.65 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 5.02 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

