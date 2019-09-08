Target (TGT) Market Value Rose While Albion Financial Group Lifted Its Holding; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $306,567; Shares Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 24,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 4,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 53,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 58,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.93M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 42,069 shares to 279,902 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 12,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,827 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 132,829 shares. 329,550 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 155,915 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.07% stake. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has 0.27% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.37 million shares. Agf Incorporated holds 1.18% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc accumulated 14,593 shares. Westfield Cap LP holds 1.44M shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 78,200 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,979 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,346 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 100 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 0.22% or 62,812 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 614,462 shares stake.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.