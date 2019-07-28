Target (TGT) Market Value Declined While Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut by $325,600 Its Holding; Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Atria Investments Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 34,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 550,664 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 23,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,882 shares to 17,721 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,802 activity. Lousignont Charles A bought 2,590 shares worth $111,370.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.00M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,030 shares to 112,308 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.