Target (TGT) Market Valuation Declined While Richard Bernstein Advisors Cut Position; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted Holding by $415,808

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,315 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 38,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 2.45 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 230,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 176,452 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos Regains Top Spot on Washington Technology Top 100 List – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

