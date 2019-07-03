Target (TGT) Holding Maintained by Tremblant Capital Group; Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Holding in Lennox Intl (LII)

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 283.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.79 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 155,024 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $146,885 were sold by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 12,860 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.13% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.04% or 16,902 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 6,532 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 4,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 19,083 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Argent Mngmt Lc holds 4,608 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 21,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 700 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 23,171 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mai Cap accumulated 4,616 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 58,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,000 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.64 million shares to 518,183 shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 662,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are These 2 Stocks Really a Sell? – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80,059 shares to 325,652 shares, valued at $79.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,756 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS).