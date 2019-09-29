Target (TGT) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Its Position by $344,000; White Pine Capital Has Raised Stake in Ferro (FOE)

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 149.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 65,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 351,207 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 24,995 shares to 92,760 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.