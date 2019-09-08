Target (TGT) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Its Position by $7.61 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised by $3.39 Million Its Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 96,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 223,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 127,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 6,347 shares to 76,673 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) by 1.75 million shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 479,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,005 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).