Target (TGT) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Heritage Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 44,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 89,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 1.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 95 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,571 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.70M, up from 1,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 342,526 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 27,352 shares to 70,445 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 73 shares to 244 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Cp (NYSE:COF) by 88 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,092 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 36,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 1,336 shares. Eastern Financial Bank invested 0.16% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.07% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 1.29 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 83,847 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 17,400 shares. 59 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. Horizon Limited Liability accumulated 42,489 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 132 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 1,465 shares. 14,400 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).