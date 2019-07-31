Target (TGT) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Mairs & Power Trimmed Travelers Cos (TRV) Stake by $1.44 Million as Share Price Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.70M, down from 248,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 533,173 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,396 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 52,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 1.09M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 163,143 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $56.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 124,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Target Stock Has Gained 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Accumulate Target Stock on Any Weakness – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.