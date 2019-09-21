Target (TGT) Holder Richard C Young & Company Decreased Its Holding by $974,466 as Share Price Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.83 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,770 shares to 61,157 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 25,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.