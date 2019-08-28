Target (TGT) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Holding; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $10.67 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 390,728 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36M, down from 396,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 249,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 486,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 18.23 million shares traded or 173.17% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 673,302 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 4.50M shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.43% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 100,000 shares. Thompson has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Primecap Ca owns 0.27% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8.18M shares. World Asset has 54,632 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 23,250 shares. 45,715 are held by Longer Invests. Sage Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 51 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares to 7,115 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

