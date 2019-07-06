Target (TGT) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Trimmed Stake by $3.22 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,728 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, down from 396,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.39 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $816.79 million for 13.76 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.