Target (TGT) Holder Mackay Shields Increased Its Position; Wendys Co (WEN) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Stake by $615,502 as Share Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 74,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,614 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, up from 129,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 36,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,843 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 61,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 727,267 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 85,465 shares to 149,726 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 170,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,265 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Micron Crushes Q3 Estimates, Target Deal Days Announced – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Target sweetens same-day delivery options for online shoppers – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target blames outage on tech issue – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Rebranding Reebok’: Experts Weigh In On Shaq’s Interest In Footwear Nameplate – Benzinga” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) by 742 shares to 942 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) by 2,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can System Optimization Efforts Aid Wendy’s (WEN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. yields fall on growth jitters, U.K. bond rally – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. pursues sale of over $2 bln in weapons to Taiwan, sources say, angering China – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next for McDonald’s (MCD) Stock as Industry Dives into Plant-Based Meat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.22M for 29.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

