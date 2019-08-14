Target (TGT) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Its Position by $312,000 as Market Value Rose; As Us Bancorp (USB) Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 5.91 million shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 4.97 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Target Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 26,182 shares to 404,169 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.23M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 1,574 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co stated it has 164,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 832,795 shares. First Eagle Mngmt owns 11.83 million shares. Dana Investment Inc invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated owns 8,444 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.47% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.54% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 1.37M shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 15,599 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 69,830 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hemenway Tru Company Llc holds 0.04% or 4,885 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 1.08 million shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.