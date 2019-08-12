Target (TGT) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Cut Its Position; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased by $476,322 Its Stake

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 1.25M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.56M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.83 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.