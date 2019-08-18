Target (TGT) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Stake; Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Aes (AES) by $11.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 653,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 14,562 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 667,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 11,737 shares to 5,903 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 33,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,613 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 526,809 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 3,827 shares. 361,437 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Whittier has 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 375,118 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,198 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 144,912 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 554,373 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 1.07M shares stake. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 94,486 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs invested 1.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 108,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 170,083 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $478.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

