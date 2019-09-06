Target (TGT) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Its Stake by $304,160; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increases Holding in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.85M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 108,790 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 4.15 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.52M for 23.50 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 373,769 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 192,387 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 68,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 22,124 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,163 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 62,823 shares. Citigroup holds 16,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 74,808 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 49,441 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pl Advisors Ltd Com reported 171,364 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $141,869 activity. On Monday, March 18 the insider olszewski richard e bought $7,797. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $33,675 was made by Berta Vince on Tuesday, August 27. 370 shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O, worth $8,924 on Wednesday, April 10. 257 shares were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R, worth $6,199 on Wednesday, April 10. Shares for $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46,255 shares to 455,094 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,600 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).