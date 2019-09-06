Target (TGT) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Wealth Architects Cut by $309,114 Its Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 54,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 69,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 4.69 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.53 million for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares to 45,858 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Breaking Retail Stock News: Target (NYSE: $TGT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tech, Financial Shares Rally Thursday Amid Trade-Talk Optimism, Rising Treasury Yields – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target aims for more +$100K shoppers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.