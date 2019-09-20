Target (TGT) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Verisign (VRSN) Position as Stock Price Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 64,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 81,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 787,986 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161,000, down from 3,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.33. About 191,464 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 40.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 7,738 shares to 7,761 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $602.81 million for 23.10 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.