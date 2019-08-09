Target (TGT) Holder Bp Wealth Management Cut Holding; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Stake by $781,425 as Stock Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 31,252 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 21,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 436,122 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co owns 50,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 63,068 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 336,700 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Principal Gru invested in 0.17% or 2.46M shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 19,500 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com reported 6,450 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fil Ltd reported 235,241 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,460 are owned by North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation. National Registered Invest Advisor holds 5,400 shares. State Street has invested 0.15% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natl Ins Tx stated it has 33,950 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 15,878 shares. Marco Ltd Llc stated it has 3,214 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 6,191 shares to 28,183 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,067 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total Intl Etf (IXUS).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 15,995 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

