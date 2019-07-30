Target (TGT) Holder Boston Partners Cut Holding by $43.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Upped Holding by $410,650

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 387,028 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 541,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.01 million, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.41. About 1.12 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.62 million shares to 11.84M shares, valued at $286.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 804,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

