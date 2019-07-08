Target (TGT) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Declined While Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 619,344 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 15,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,176 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 137,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 2.62 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Management reported 0.27% stake. Tdam Usa owns 103,140 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blair William & Com Il has 276,777 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 26,490 shares stake. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.52% or 19,485 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 27,397 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 35,886 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,581 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Virginia-based Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Financial In reported 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 13,377 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.64% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Hartford stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 415,037 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 194,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).