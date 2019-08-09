Target (TGT) Holder Blue Chip Partners Raised Its Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding Has Raised by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 116,861 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 90,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 2.30 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.83 million shares. Hennessy Advisors invested in 27,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Markets Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 247,478 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Asset One Com reported 296,511 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Argi Llc holds 3,022 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 185,249 shares. King Wealth owns 3,391 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.63% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 47,860 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.17% or 3.58 million shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 117,873 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 12,062 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,776 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).