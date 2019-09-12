Target (TGT) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Its Position; Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Position Increased by Farr Miller & Washington Llc

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46B, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 3.15 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 100 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $527.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,958 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.