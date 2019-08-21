Target (Put) (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Its Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Stake by $4.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Target Corp (Put) (TGT) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 254,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.41M, up from 235,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Target Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.20B market cap company. The stock increased 19.12% or $16.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 20.20 million shares traded or 293.55% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 509,726 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 297,829 shares to 261,771 shares, valued at $73.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (Put) (NYSE:STT) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (Call) (NYSE:HII).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.